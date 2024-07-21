KV Revealed How Much He Earned With Murari

The discussion about whether Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 2001 film Murari is a cult classic or a flop has come up again as the film is getting ready for a re-release with 4K version on Mahesh’s birthday.

Recently, when someone called the film a flop, director Krishna Vamsi strongly disagreed. He shared details about the film’s box office success, suggesting that it was not a failure at all. Krishna Vamsi mentioned that he bought the rights to distribute Murari in the East Godavari region for ₹55 lakhs for five years. He revealed that the film made ₹1.3 crores during its first run in that area. This shows that Murari was successful financially, and should be called a blockbuster for sure.

Many fans and critics consider Murari to be a cult classic in Mahesh Babu’s career. The film tells the story of a family curse affecting the main character’s Zamindar family. It explores themes like spirituality, sacrifice, and overcoming challenges. Mahesh Babu’s performance in the lead role was praised, showing that he could do more than just play romantic heroes.

Murari also featured Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre in her Telugu debut, alongside veteran actresses Lakshmi and others. The film received good reviews for its emotional story, social messages, and technical quality. It won three Nandi Awards, including the award for Second Best Feature Film. Going by its popularity, we could say that it is more than just a forgotten film; it is a cult classic that continues to be appreciated.

Tags Murari

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯