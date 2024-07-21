Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Not A Teaser, Unstoppable

The makers of Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram wished actor SJ Suryah on his birthday through a glimpse called Not A Teaser, and the response for the same was amazing.

The video has set a perfect stage for the face-off between two powerful men played by Nani and Suryah who represent good and bad respectively.

The idea was very new and the glimpse was unstoppable with stupendous responses from all corners. The video clocked 9.1 Million+ views in 24 hours and is counting.

Nani and SJ Suryah were brilliant and everyone is waiting eagerly for the next promotional material from the movie.

The movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya is a unique adrenaline-pumping actioner where Priyanka Mohan will be seen as the leading lady.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is scheduled for release on August 29th.

Tags Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯