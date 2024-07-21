This Is What Allu Arjun Doing In Norway

Right now the hot-favourite of the country, Pushpa Raj who is teasing audiences with “Pushpa 2”, Icon Star Allu Arjun is enjoying a holiday in Norway with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, as we speak.

This vacation comes amidst rumors of a disagreement with director Sukumar, which Bunny Vasu, a close associate, has clarified as baseless.

During their time in Norway, Allu Arjun and Sneha are making the most of their trip by exploring the stunning landscapes. They have been spotted going on road trips and hiking.

One of the highlights of their adventure was a hike to the top of Dalsnuten, where they were able to take in breathtaking views of the Norwegian countryside after climbing 320+ metres above sea level. He’s also said to be fishing in the Norwegian fjord along with other friends.

This trip seems to be a perfect way for the couple to relax and enjoy quality time together, away from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives in the film industry as “Pushpa 2” has taken most of the time.

While Sukumar is getting ready to restart the shoot from the first week of August, even Allu Arjun will be returning from Norway. Or will he head to the arctic-circle cruise trip which has been on his bucket list for a long time?

