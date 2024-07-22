Who Is Dhanush’s Fav Telugu Hero? Answer Inside

Stars coming from the Tamil film industry usually mention multiple names when asked about their favourite actors, often citing legends like NTR, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and others. However, Dhanush broke this trend during the pre-release event for ‘Raayan’ in Hyderabad the other day when quizzed about his favourite Tollywood hero.

Dhanush had last night specifically named Pawan Kalyan as his favourite Telugu actor when quizzed about his favourite Telugu actor. His straightforward acknowledgement of just one name surprised many, as he stated, “I will answer but other fans don’t hate me. I love cinema, but I love Pawan Kalyan Sir”. This candid declaration by the super-talented actor who has also featured in Hollywood films, has excited Pawan’s fans big time. There is no stopping for the shouts and whistles breaking all the decibel metres inside the auditorium.

Dhanush’s own directorial, Raayan, is hitting cinemas this coming Friday, July 26th. The film also features Sandeep Kishan as Dhansuh’s brother, while SJ Suryah will be seen in a crucial negative role.

