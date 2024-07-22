Netflix Modern Masters Trailer: Rajamouli Is A Mad Man

The much-anticipated trailer for the Netflix documentary “Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli” has finally been released, generating excitement among fans of the acclaimed filmmaker. Set to premiere on August 2, 2024, the documentary offers an in-depth look at Rajamouli’s remarkable career, which includes monumental films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’.

The documentary features interviews with prominent figures in the Indian film industry, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Karan Johar, MM Keeravani and Rajamouli’s wife, Rama Rajamouli. These interviews provide personal tales and insights into Rajamouli’s unique creative process. For instance, Jr NTR affectionately refers to him as a “mad man,” while Rama humorously labels him as “Pani Rakshasudu” (workaholic), highlighting his intense dedication to his craft. Ram Charan adds a lighter touch by recounting how Rajamouli has been known to hurl microphones to the ground in moments of frustration, revealing a side of the director that many might not be aware of.

The trailer showcases a blend of behind-the-scenes footage from Rajamouli’s various films, allowing viewers to witness the scale and dream of his projects. This glimpse into the filmmaking process aims to capture the essence of Rajamouli’s visionary storytelling, which has greatly impacted both Indian and international cinema.

