Major Spoiler of Kalki 2!

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s latest flick Kalki 2898 AD turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office, collecting more than 1000 crores in its theatrical run. Towards the end of Kalki, the makers confirmed that there will be a second part of the movie. The sequel is expected to be released next year.

Meanwhile, the film’s production designer, Nitin Zihani Choudhary, dropped some serious spoilers about the film. In a recent interview, he said that there are a total of seven complexes in the world. The complex which is shown in the film is situated in the city of Kashi.

“In the same way, there is a complex in Africa, Europe, America etc,” said Nitin. He said that each complex is headed by Yaskin. Kamal Haasan plays the Supreme Yaskin of Kashi complex in the movie. Nitin went on to say that all seven Yaskins are sub-ordinates of Kali, who runs Kali Yuga.

His statements are now raising doubts about whether Kamal Haasan is not the Kali and just a sub-ordinate of him. So, people are wondering who will play Kali and Kalki in the movie, raising more curiosity on the second part.

Tags Kalki 2

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯