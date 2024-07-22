Pushpa 2 & Game Changer Affecting Others’ Plans

The December season of 2024 is shaping up to be a competitive battleground at the box office, particularly for Nithin and Naga Chaitanya. Both actors were initially set to release their films—Nithiin’s Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel—on December 20, 2024. That might not be an easy scenario now.

However, the announcement of Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film, Game Changer, slated for Christmas 2024, and the confirmation of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 for December 6th without any change in plans, is now forcing makers of Nithin and Chay’s films to rethink release strategies.

Reports are coming that already Allu Arvind, producer of Thandel, has decided to shift Thandel to early 2025, allowing the film to avoid a direct clash with Game Changer. This strategic move aims to maximize Thandel’s box office potential without competing against a major release.

Meanwhile, Nithiin’s Robinhood will now premiere in February 2025 as reports pop up from Mythri Movie Makers, providing more time for promotional activities and a clearer release window. While there will be no issue with theatres for Mythri, in case their Pushpa 2 is already doing well from 6th December, then they themselves might not find the right screens for Robinhood.

However, if Game Changer fails to come on the said date, then surely that will be a massive mistake on the part of Robinhood and Thandel to shift the release date. That’s the reason that is worrying the producers and also the distributors of these movies. Last year, we saw how a change in release dates by Salaar and Animal impacted the December releases of Tollywood.

