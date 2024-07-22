Comeback Beauty Missed A Big Opportunity

After she made a strong debut with the film Nannu Dochukunduvate, where she received praise for her acting, nothing worked for Kannada beauty Nabha Natesh other than Ismart Shankar. Things got worse when she was involved in a serious road accident, which kept her away from acting for a while. And then she has pinned all of her hopes on ‘Darling’.

Although Nabha hoped to restart her career on a high note with Darling, the film’s dismal performance dashed her hopes big time. While she played a full-length, performance-needed role opposite Priyadarshi, neither her acting prowess nor the film connected with the audience. Right from the first show, Darling received negative reviews and struggled to attract viewers, leading to disappointing box office results.

Though Nabha had the opportunity to shine in this role, her performance as a character with multiple personality disorder failed to click. Her acting did not meet the expectations set by her earlier films, and many felt that her performance as a setback for the film, apart from the cliched story and narrative.

In case her acting clicked, even if the film failed, definitely, that would have given a breather to her career. With dismal acting talent, surely she missed out on a big opportunity to prove her mettle.

