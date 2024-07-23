BSS12: Sai Sreenivas With A Gun, 400 Years Old Temple

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is presently starring in his 12th movie under the direction of debutant Ludhir Baireddy. Mahesh Chandu is producing the movie on Moonshine Pictures, while Shiven Ramakrishna presents it.

The movie was officially announced today, on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of legendary director Kodi Ramakrishna. The announcement poster generates curiosity. Sai Sreenivas in the back pose is seen staring at the 400-year-old temple and he holds a gun.

It’s a mystic thriller, where Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be seen in a mighty powerful role. The actor seems to be sporting a new look, although his look is not visible in the back pose.

Leon James scores the soundtracks, while Shivendra helms the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas R is the editor of this yet-to-be-titled flick.

Tags Sai Sreenivas

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯