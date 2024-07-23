Don’t Troll Allu Arjun, He’s A National Award Winner

Amidst the ongoing trolling on hero Allu Arjun, ever since he attended the election campaign of his wife’s friend Shilpa Ravi who contested as an MLA in the 2024 general election in Andhra Pradesh (and lost), here comes a voice that’s asking trollers to go silent.

Comedian Hyper Aadhi, who attended a film-related event today, faced lots of questions from the media including about his future journey in the Janasena as rumors are popping up that he might get an MLC opportunity from the party. “I’ve done the campaign for Janasena in recent times for the sake of Pawan Kalyan garu, but not expecting any MLC post or something like that. If he (Pawan Kalyan) is happy I can see him from afar, if he’s sad, want to stay close to him. Except that, I’m not expecting any posts of powers”, said Hyper Aadhi at the event.

And when quizzed about the trolling against Allu Arjun, the comedian has another winning reply. “We are sitting in Allu Arjun’s theatre today (AAA Cinemas) and talking about him. Anyone who is trolling him should remember that he’s a national award winner. Neither Kalyan Garu, nor mega family members nor any other people close to them have any differences or different opinions on Allu Arjun. All the trollers, keep that in mind and stop it”, articulated Aadhi.

As Hyper Aadhi happens to be a mouthpiece of Pawan Kalyan’s fans, will the trolling on Bunny stop now? Let’s see!

