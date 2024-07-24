Hmm! Anasuya’s Dance Number With Pawan Kalyan!

Other day, anchor Anasuya stirred excitement among fans with her revelation about a special dance number alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan. However, the details surrounding which film this collaboration belongs to have left many fans in a state of confusion.

Appearing on a TV show as a judge, Anasuya proudly announced, “For the first time on television ever, I am going to reveal this. I am very proud to say I performed a beautiful dance number with Pawan sir. The song will be a rage on screen” . While she specifically mentioned her excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan, she did not clarify which of his upcoming films the dance number is for.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently involved in multiple projects, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, #OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Given the overlapping timelines and the brief shooting schedule for Harish Shankar’s film, many fans speculate that Anasuya’s dance number might be for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, the lack of explicit confirmation has led to widespread speculation about whether it could also be for #OG. Anyway, she might have shot for it almost 8 months ago.

Earlier, Anasuya’s revelation about refusing to do a special song in Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi stirred a hornet’s nest in the industry. Back then she felt that there was not enough space for her in that song. Did she get that space now? Hmmm!

Tags Anasuya

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯