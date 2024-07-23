Game Changer Music Updates From August-end

Game Changer is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. Producer Dil Raju announced recently that the long-delayed film might finally hit theaters on Christmas, making many fans happy.

Now with just four months left to go for their movie’s release, there are a lot of questions on when the film’s teaser, trailer and songs will be unveiled in the interim. There is a separate level of anticipation for the film’s music, with Thaman and Shankar collaborating 20 years after the release of Boys. Jaragandi was unceremoniously leaked, and opened to mixed reviews, so fans are looking forward to what Thaman has to offer, with both anticipation and benefit of doubt.

Thaman recently revealed in a press meet that all updates pertaining to Game Changer, including song releases, will mostly be out from August-end. He had also revealed that there are seven songs in the film’s album.

Here’s hoping that the rest of the film’s songs get a warmer and more positive reception than Jaragandi. But Thaman does know how to deliver, critical acclaim notwithstanding. Back in January, many criticized Thaman for his work in Guntur Kaaram. Cut to six months later, the BGM of amma song & Kurchi Madathapetti are chart-topping hits. After Guntur Kaaram, Game Changer is his next and biggest project. Needless to say, hopes and expectations are running high.

