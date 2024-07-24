Aamir Khan Poses Threat To Game Changer?

During the pre-release event of Dhanush’s Rayan, producer Dil Raju announced that Ram Charan’s Game Changer will be released during Christmas occassion. This announcement brought immense joy to all the fans and put an end to all speculations. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is throwing a threat to Gamechanger.

Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par might also release that same week. Despite the disappointment of Lal Singh Chadha, Aamir’s new film, promoted as a sequel to the classic Taare Zameen Par, is generating significant expectations in the North.

The team is seriously considering December 20 as a release date, which could pose challenges for Game Changer in the northern market, particularly concerning theater availability and opening numbers. Since Gamechanger is Charan’s immediate release after RRR, there are high expectations.

Additionally, Ram Charan’s fans are concerned about the impact of the Mufasa: The Lion King on overseas collections, particularly in the US. If Aamir Khan’s film releases on the same day, it could definitely affect Game Changer’s US records.

Furthermore, Shankar’s brand Indian 2 is also at risk. This situation necessitates more aggressive marketing for Charan’s film. Adding to the competition, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’s Baby Jaan, is set to release on December 25.

All these factors make it interesting to see how Game Changer will navigate the challenges in various markets.

