Anjali’s Bold Answer To A ‘Viral’ Question

Anjali’s performance in the new web series Zee5’s Bahishkarana has garnered attention for its bold and challenging nature. In this series, she portrays Pushpa, a prostitute entangled in a complex narrative of exploitation by the village President. As the makers had other day held a success meet, some enthusiasts questioned how she felt while doing intimate scenes with two artists, one being the president and the other one a helper.

Of course, the course is aimed at bringing out a viral answer, and surely that worked. However, Anjali gave a bold reply, and that is winning appreciation for the Razole beauty now. “I play a very bold role and had to look beyond the surface to understand Pushpa’s struggles. As Pushpa, I’ve done the role convincingly. As Anjali, it will be definitely tough. Because all those intimate scenes should be done with almost 20-30 crew members around”, says Anjali, who also broke her own role and did on-screen kissing as well in this series.

Anjali also mentioned that the bold scenes in Bahishkarana were initially shocking to her, indicating the intensity of the material she was working with. On the other hand, this is the second time we’ve seen Anjali in the role of a prostitute after her short stint in “Gangs Of Godavari” failed to click.

