Re-Releases Lined Up: Indra, Murari, Okkadu, Shiva & Others

With no big release around the corner at the box office in Telugu film industry, the audiences can bet highly on the re-releases. A streak of films are heading for a grand re-release in the coming days.

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the fans can watch the re-release of Okkadu and Murari. Last year, there was the re-release of Pokiri as well. On the occasion of Pawan’s birthday, we can witness the hungama of the fans for the re-release of Gabbar Singh.

The much-awaited Indra is also having a re-release, which is happening for the first time.

The following is the list of films that will have a re-release, starting from this week to the first week of September.

Ravi Teja’s Vikramarkudu, directed by SS Rajamouli – July 27

Nani & Samantha’s Yeto Vellipoindhi Manasu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon – August 02

Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, directed by Gunasekhar – August 08

Mahesh Babu’s Murari, directed by Krishna Vamshi – August 09

Chiranjeevi’s Indra, directed by B Gopal – August 22

Nagarjuna’s Shiva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma – August 29

Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, directed by Harish Shankar – September 02

