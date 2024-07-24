Pic Talk: Chiranjeevi’s Serene Family Moment

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently in London along with wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana. They are currently enjoying a vacation and Chiru’s grand daughter Klin Kaara is also there. The family will leave for Paris next, to attend the Olympics scheduled to happen in Paris.

“Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :)” wrote the actor, about his next plan.

Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bFa31zBh3a — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 24, 2024

In the picture, we can see all five members and Klin Kaara’s face is not fully revealed.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the film Vishwambhara, directed by Vashishta Mallidi. Ram Charan has Gamechanger lined up along with an untitled film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

