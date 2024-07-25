“Get Well Soon & Get A Real Job,” says Anasuya

The rift between actress Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction to Telugu film enthusiasts. However, the other day, Anasuya opened up on the same once again during a media interaction. When asked if the issue had been settled, Anasuya mentioned that she would not disrespect him like he did.

When Vijay was asked to respond on the issue, he told the media to approach Anasuya alone. He said, “Aameni Adagandi,” which Anasuya found to be disrespectful.

“I’ve nothing personal against him or anyone else; I just questioned the morality of that happening. But when you asked him (Vijay D) about the same, he said in a singular tone, ‘Aameni Adagandi’ (ask her). But I won’t disrespect like that. Out of my experience, I’ve learned to stay cool, to respond normally, and be quiet,” said Anasuya

But it looks like some media people misinterpreted her version, which, in turn, made the fans of Vijay Deverakonda angry again. They posted trolls against the actress, too, which made Anasuya respond again.

“Maree inta chaatakaanivaalla laaga unte elagandi.. nijanga meeku kaaltundante naa meeda kaadu.. astamaanam nenu em pani chesina aa topic laage vaallani anandi dammunte.. kaani meeru ala cheyaru kada.. endukante meeku adi chaatakaadu.. mee hero laaga aadavaallani uddesinchi bootulu tittatam maatrame ochu.. kada papam.. I still pray for y’all to #GetWellSoon and to get a real job 🙃” the actress wrote last night on X.

