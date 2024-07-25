Samantha To Romance Mirzapur Actor

Samantha has been on a break from acting for the last few months due to her health-related issues. Now, she is getting ready to make a strong comeback. In the process, she has signed a big web series for Netflix. Titled Rakht Brahmand, this period fantasy thriller is backed by streaming giant Netflix. There is an interesting development in the series now.

According to the latest reports, Samantha will be paired with Ali Fazal, who shot to fame with the Mirzapur series. Ali Fazal is one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema, exceptional in his acting skills. Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi are also part of the series.

Directed by Rahi Anil Bharve, who is of Tumbbad fame, the series is bankrolled by Raj and DK with who Samantha had already collaborated for The Family Man Season 2. The filming will begin soon.

Rakht Brahmand will be Samantha’s third web series after The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Interestingly, Raj and DK created all three.

