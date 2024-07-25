Kiran Abbavaram’s KA: A Vamsi Nandipati Grand Release

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is set to grace the screens once again in the upcoming movie titled “KA”. Kiran appears in a completely new appearance featuring voluminous hair and a mustache reminiscent of the 70s. With this period action thriller he aims to set a new benchmark.

Kiran is poised for a dynamic comeback, as evidenced by the recently released teaser which has generated considerable excitement and secured whopping deals for the film in the market. The film’s theatrical and non-theatrical rights in other languages are likely to close at 18 crores.

But coming to Telugu, it’s a massive deal for the team. The passionate filmmaker Vamsi Nandipati, known for his belief in the supremacy of content, has involved in several successful blockbuster films. He is now preparing for the grand release of Kiran Abbavaram’s KA in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The accomplished distributor has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for KA across India for a significant sum. The film’s pre-business is around 30 crores. Big productions from multiple languages are involved in the project for distribution. This is the career-best business for Kiran Abbavaram

The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy with huge budget under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments. This film is directed by the talented debutant duo Sujith and Sandeep. It is said that the film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Tags KA kiran abbavaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯