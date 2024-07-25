The Day After Raid, We Got Huge Billing -Sundeep Kishan

Telugu hero Sundeep Kishan is currently promoting his film “Raayan” and responded to the recent raid conducted by the Food Safety Department at his restaurant, Vivaha Bhojanambu, in Secunderabad. The raid took place on July 8, 2024, and it has come out that there were several violations related to food safety and storage.

Responding to the same, Sandeep stated that the inspection was a routine check. He stated that there is no need to do rice-bag fraud and all and that he’s donating much more than that through the seven outlets of the restaurant he has.

“From each of the seven outlets of Vivaha Bhojanambu, we donate nearly 50 food packets every day. That makes 350 free food packets every day and even if it costs us ₹50/packet, that would be more than ₹4 lakhs donation a month. When we are donating ₹4 lakhs worth of food free, why would we indulge in saving a rice packet that costs a few bucks?” questions Sundeep Kishan.

But charity is not a clause to maintain a restaurant without cleanliness, isn’t it? “Yes, cleanliness should be there no matter how much charity we do. And the Food Safety Department didn’t mention about any cleanliness issues” he added. “A day after the raid, we have registered huge billing than usual and that explains that the image of the restaurant hasn’t got dented, and people believe in the quality offered at Sandeep Kishan’s restaurant” he further articulated.

During the inspection earlier, officials found expired food products, including 25 kg of rice that had a “Best Before” date from 2022 and 500 grams of coconut grated with synthetic colors. The authorities shared this information on social media to inform the public about the violations.

