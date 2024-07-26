Sai Pallavi Targeted By Bollywood Groups?

Some Bollywood news websites are now reporting a rumor started by a major Indian news network. The rumor claims that actress Sai Pallavi is dating a married actor with two kids. This is likely just an unfounded rumor meant to cause trouble for Sai Pallavi, if insiders are to be believed.

Many people think that some Bollywood actresses who don’t want Sai Pallavi to play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the “Ramayana” movie are using their PR teams to spread harmful gossip about the South Indian actress.

Sai Pallavi has faced similar false dating rumors about married men in the past, but she has always chosen not to comment on them. The current rumor follows this pattern – it lacks proof and seems to be driven by jealousy and rivalry within the film industry.

As the gossip continues, Sai Pallavi’s fans are supporting her and asking people to focus on her acting talent rather than her personal life.

Despite the noise, Sai Pallavi is set to make a big impact with her role in “Ramayana” and she will be seen in many interesting films in the coming days.

