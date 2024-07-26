Prabhas’ Fauji: All Set To Begin That Day?

Superstar Prabhas’ recent film “Kalki 2898 AD” has performed exceptionally well at the box office, achieving ₹1000+ crores gross collections in no time. The success of this film has set a positive tone for his upcoming projects, including “Raja Saab”, “Salaar 2”, “Spirit” and the sudden entrant, Hanu Raghavapudi’s movie.

Tentatively titled “Fauji,” directed by “Sita Ramam” fame Hanu Raghavapudi, it looks like Prabhas is all set to go ahead with this film first rather than Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit”. Reports are coming that “Fauji” shoot will start on August 22nd, an auspicious time for both the director and hero. According to the grapevine, this patriotic film will spotlight the Indian military in the 40s, featuring Prabhas as a soldier.

There are also rumours that Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is being considered for the female lead, adding further intrigue to the project. However, some insiders claimed that Mrunal Thakur or Rashmika Mandanna might join the film as producer Mythri Movie Makers has dates of both actresses.

In addition to “Fauji,” Prabhas is also set to resume work on “Raja Saab,” directed by Maruthi, and then “Salaar 2” is also in the pipeline.

Tags Prabhas

