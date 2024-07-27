Bobby Deol – Hottest VIllain But

Bobby Deol is one of the popular actors in Bollywood cinema. With Animal, he became famous in Telugu. Despite enjoying stardom before Animal’s release, the actor had just been introduced to a wide section of audiences. Now, he has become the hottest villain in the Telugu film industry.

Bobby Deol is already a part of a couple of Telugu films, and now, he will be a part of the Devara film franchise. Bobby seems to be the lucky actor who is getting back-to-back offers from Telugu filmmakers. However, the makers should take care of his dubbing.

Bobby is an exceptional actor and there is no doubt about it. His track record proves that he could ace any kind of character on the screen. In such a scenario, if the filmmakers get a regular voice over artist to dub for his role, he would be branded as a routine villain. Either Bobby should dub on his own or any seasoned actor should lend their voice for Bobby.

Currently, Bobby is a part of the two parts of Devara, Kanguva, NBK109 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

