Salaar accused of sexual harassment 

Tamil actor John Vijay, who was recently seen in Balayya’s Bhagavanth Kesari and Salaar, has been accused of sexually harassment.

The first ever allegation came out when a journalist from The News Minute shared her experiences of how John Vijay made unwanted advances towards her while she was waiting to interview Malayalam actor Dileep. After this story got out, many women came ahead to share similar experiences, anonymously.

Chinmayi Sripada has been sharing these screenshots on her social media. These screenshots show a pattern of creepy behaviour, establishing John as a repeat offender.

