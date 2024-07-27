Chiranjeevi’s Thrilling Moment In Paris

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently on vacation with his family. Recently, he was spotted on the streets of London along with his wife Surekha and son’s family. Today, Chiranjeevi left London for Paris, where he has been active around the Olympics.

In Paris, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha posed with an Olympic Torch replica made for spectators attending the event. Chiranjeevi conveyed his best wishes to all the athletes representing India in the Olympics and expressed hope for an increase in India’s medal tally.

“Absolutely thrilled to attend the inaugural of the #PARIS2024 #Olympics. A delightful moment holding the Olympic Torch replica along with Surekha! Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!!🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🫡” wrote Chiranjeevi on his X profile.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next film is titled Vishwambhara, directed by Vashisth Mallidi.

