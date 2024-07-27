JaragandiJaragandi Hook Step: Great News For Mega Fans

Global Star Ram Charan’s upcoming film, the giant commercial project being directed by legendary S Shankar is “Game Changer”. Though many movie lovers got a bit upset on this film after the release of “Bharateeyudu 2”, owing to Shankar’s routine antics, music composer SS Thaman makes sure that he brings hype to the movie.

Apparently “Game Changer” got only one single, Jaragandi Jaragandi, released already and it received a mixed response. But then, there is a hook step kind of dance move shown in the lyrical video and already lots of social-media influencers have done reels with it, though the step haven’t got great response. However, speaking in a music program the other day, Thaman confirmed that the original hook step from the song wasn’t released.

“As we don’t know the release date yet, we haven’t released the original hook step of the song in the lyrical video. Once the release date is locked, we might release the hook-step and definitely viewers will go stunned looking at that. I’ve seen it, believe me” said Thaman, giving more hype to “Game Changer” and Jaragandi Jaragandi song in particular. That’s a great news for Ram Charans’ mega fans indeed.

There are a total of 7 songs in “Game Changer” as per Thaman, while producer Dil Raju recently confirmed that the film might hit cinemas on Christmas eve, December 2024.

Tags Game Changer Jaragandi Hook Step

