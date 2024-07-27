In The World Full Of Asuras, Here’s Nani As Surya

The recently released teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram presented both Nani and SJ Suryah in fierce avatars. While Suryah’s character was presented as Narakasura, Nani was shown as Lord Sri Krishna. This kind of method in introducing the characters indeed brought extra attraction.

On this Saturday, the makers have come up with a bunch of updates by introducing important characters in the movie. Most of them seem to be Asuras. They have also released another picture featuring Nani. “The world is full of them. Then there’s … Surya,” wrote Nani, while sharing his picture.

Nani gives an intense stare in the poster that reads: “Maar Daala.” The excitement levels are reaching new levels with each update. There will be much more in the offing, as this Vivek Athreya directorial will be arriving next month on August 29th.

