Did This Young Hero Just Grab Jr NTR’s Title?

From months, it has been promoted that Global Star Jr NTR’s upcoming film to be directed by ace filmmaker, KGF fame, Prashanth Neel, is titled to be “Dragon”. Already fans have owned the title and whenever there is a mention of this film being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, they call it Dragon and use that as a superlative to address their favourite hero. But it looks like their celebration is limited.

Other day, on the eve of the birthday of young hero Pradeep Ranganathan, who has shot to fame with the film “Love Today” in both Tamil and Telugu, a poster came out from a popular production house. Apparently, the production house calls Pradeep “Dragon” hinting that their upcoming project with the hero is titled with it.

And this led to various discussions about whether the hero has grabbed the title. If he has that title in Tamil, surely they might consider the same title in Telugu and other languages too. So what about NTR and Neel’s Dragon?

Well, there are so many instances where titles that were presumed to be owned by one star hero are grabbed by others. So until the first look comes out, we cannot say who owns which title and how.

Tags NTR Dragon Pradeep Ranganathan Dragon

