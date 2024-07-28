Dulquer Salmaan, an eminent and widely regarded multilingual actor and one of the big stars of Indian cinema, has signed another interesting project in Telugu. The actor has achieved back-to-back success in Telugu with films like Mahanati and Sita Ramam, and he recently made a cameo in Kalki 2898AD.

He has a strong fan base in Telugu cinema and is committed to entertaining the Telugu audience with beautiful films. As part of this effort, he has signed a project directed by Pavan Sadineni. Today, on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the makers announced the film’s title along with a striking first-look poster.

The film is intriguingly titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. In the poster, Dulquer Salmaan appears in a simple look, while a schoolgirl in the middle of a farming field captures everyone’s attention. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam.

The most successful and prominent banners are coming together to work on this film. Prestigious production houses like Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media are presenting the project. It will go into production soon, and details about the cast and crew are currently under wraps. More information will be announced soon.

