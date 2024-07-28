Mechanic Rocky First Gear: Danger Ke License Eedu

Vishwak Sen is introducing Ravi Teja Mullapudi as a director with his new film Mechanic Rockey. As of now, Vishwak Sen and Shraddha Srinath’s first looks have been revealed. Today, they came up with the first glimpse called First Gear.

The First Gear presents Vishwak Sen in the titular role as a Mechanic Rocky engrossed in his work in a cluttered garage, in the very first sequence. The narrative hints at a complex love triangle involving Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi, and Shraddha, interwoven with thrilling action sequences.

Vishwak’s character makes a memorable impression with the background voice that says, “Danger Ke License Eedu,” highlighting his formidable presence in the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary looked classy in ethnic wear, and Shraddha Srinath appeared in a contemporary, chic look.

Ravi Teja Mullapudi crafted Vishwak’s role with a fresh perspective, ensuring the film balances its appeal with a blend of humor and action, aimed at entertaining a diverse audience.

Manojh Katasani’s cinematography bursts with vibrant visuals, complemented by Jakes Bejoy’s lively and humorous soundtrack that adds a unique flair. Mounted lavishly on SRT Entertainments, the film has an excellent production design.

The First Gear is a kickass beginning for the promotions of Mechanic Rockey which will be out in cinemas on October 31st for Diwali.

