“The Raja Saab” Fan India Glimpse Tomorrow

Pan India Rebel Star Prabhas, is gearing up to steal your heart and send shivers down your spine with his newest project titled ‘The Raja Saab,’ a captivating romantic horror entertainer helmed by Maruthi. The film is produced under the People Media Factory banner.

The recently revealed first look has generated a lot of excitement. Today, the makers have announced that a highly anticipated preview of the film will be released tomorrow at 5:03 PM. Labeled the “Fan India Glimpse,” this teaser is anticipated to be a special treat for Prabhas’s dedicated fans.

In addition, a new, vibrant poster has been unveiled, featuring Prabhas in a chic and stylish appearance with voluminous hair. This poster adds to the buzz and excitement surrounding the film. Maruthi has crafted this special moment to celebrate Prabhas’s unique charm and energy, promising to showcase a blend of his classic appeal and fresh vigor.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this glimpse, which is expected to highlight Prabhas’s distinctive style and mark the beginning of a new chapter in his illustrious career. As anticipation builds, the release of this teaser and poster only adds to the excitement and enthusiasm for The Raja Saab. This Pan-Indian film, boasting an ensemble cast, is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

National award-winning music composer Thaman S is crafting the film’s music. The film’s cinematography is led by Karthik Palani and VFX is led by Kamal Kannan. Written and directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ is anticipated to surprise fans.

