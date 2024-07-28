Vishwak Sen – Will Activate My Insta 2 Weeks Before Rel

The first glimpse of Mechanic Rocky, Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film, was unveiled on Sunday. The film, where he is paired opposite Shraddha Srinath and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is written and directed by debutant director Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The film is expected to hit theaters on October 31. Mechanic Rocky is Vishwak’s third release of the year, after Gaami and Gangs of Godavari.

During a Q&A session held at the glimpse launch meet, Vishwak Sen addressed some rumours about his personal social media. The actor has currently deactivated his Instagram account, while his Twitter handle is managed by his team.

When asked about why he has deactivated his Instagram account, the actor refuted rumours that an actress was behind this move. In his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, the actor claimed that social media is a way of staying connected to his fans and not a tool he uses to approach women, actress or otherwise. The actor also stated that he is almost touching 30, and that he wishes to evolve with age and focus more on work, instead of spending all his time on the phone.

Furthermore, Vishwak announced that he will be periodically activating his account from hereon, i.e., two weeks before and two weeks after release.

Prior to the deactivation, the actor was known for sharing his opinions on social media quite liberally. When he was not sharing his take on shows like bigg boss or hyping up his contemporaries, Vishwak has also taken the liberty of debunking any claims made on his films by journalists. Recently, he was seen criticising YouTuber Barbell for his “teaser reaction reviews”, going on to deem independent critics as an ill informed, ill intentioned group of people. He had also condemned YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu in the wake of his controversial statements creating a furor online.

