Birthday present to Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the highly regarded Multi-lingual star actor, is working non-stop and now his next big film, Lucky Baskhar is gearing up for release, worldwide, on 7th September in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

On his birthday, 28th July, the actor unveiled title track from Lucky Baskhar as a birthday present to his fans and movie-lovers. The highly anticipated title track has Indi-rock flavor and legendary singer Usha Uthup’s vocals add to the nostalgic vibe. Lyricist Ramajoggaya Sastry lyrics also act as a highlight of the track.

Ace composer GV Prakash Kumar composed music for the film and this one is also set to become his biggest hits among music lovers. Venky Atluri is writing and directing the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film on a lavish scale. Srikara Studios is presenting this Multi-lingual film.

