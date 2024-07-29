Harish Shankar Confirms The Reason Behind Clash

At a time when it has come out that director Harish Shankar is going against his guru Puri Jagan, and Raviteja is going against the director who gave him life, by putting up “Mr Bachhan” in competition against “Double Ismart”, here comes an official clarity.

“Puri Jagan garu is a legend and I cannot myself compare my stature with him. Due to some financial concerns, OTT issues and others, we are forced to clash with Double Ismart which actually locked August 15th as the date. Even if the clash happened, there is nothing like Puri Jagan garu and I are at loggerheads. Though Charmme garu has unfollowed me on Twitter, which I didn’t check personally but came to know it through a meme, I hope that everyone will understand the situation” said Harish Shankar.

Also the dashing director added, “It is Mythri Movie Distributors head Sasi garu who has asked us to release the film on the 15th as they happen to be the distributors of the movie”.

Well, recently Gulte.com also confirmed that the clash of Mr Bachhan and Double Ismart is happening due to OTT platforms forcing them for the date, but not like any other rivalry.

