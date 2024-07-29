Maruthi Nagar Subramanya Trailer: Rao Ramesh Kills It

One of the versatile veterans of Tollywood Rao Ramesh is set to turn the male lead for his upcoming theatrical outing, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. As the film heads for its theatrical release on the 23rd of August, the promotions have commenced with the arrival of the trailer today. The trailer was unveiled by Global Star Ram Charan.

Interestingly, Sukumar’s wife Thabitha Sukumar is presenting this film, showing her confidence in the product. Prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers are releasing it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the 23rd of this August.

The trailer introduces us to the comical world of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam who is struggling to make ends meet with his middle class life. He is an ageing man who tries to hide his cigarette habit from his wife, stuck up with an old Nokia phone and struggling to keep pace with modern lifestyle.

This is when his life takes the most unexpected twist as a lumpsum amount gets credited in his bank account. This is the commercial high point in the trailer. Then we are also served a young and fresh love track between Ankith Koyya and Ramya Pasupuleti. This appears to be a subplot in the film.

As is expected, the comedy angle and the middle class antics are bread and butter for Rao Ramesh. He absolutely kills it with his comedy timing and killer variations in the trailer. The hilarious one-liners through the course of the trailer promise that Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is going to be a laughter ride in theaters.

It has been a while since Tollywood witnessed a winning commercial comedy with strong characters and this Rao Ramesh starrer promises just that. The trailer sets the right expectations for what is to come.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is directed by Lakshman Karya and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya produced the film under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations banners.

