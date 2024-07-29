Confident ‘Aay’ Goes For Paid Premieres

GA2 Pictures is making another small film, Aay. It is directed by debutant Anji K Maniputhra and stars Narne Nithiin, NTR’s brother-in-law. Bunny vas and Vidya Koppineedi are bankrolling the film. The makers confirmed the film’s release date as August 16th.
With the postponement of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film Aay is gearing up for a grand release on August 16th. The team is now planning paid premieres on the 15th of August. The makers confirmed the same by releasing a poster.
Given it’s a holiday on Thursday, the weekend, followed by another holiday on Monday (Raksha Bandhan), it is an amazing opportunity for team Aay to get back the revenue. Billed to be a fun-filled romantic entertainer, the film is set against the picturesque backdrop of Godavari.
The film’s cinematography is done by Sameer Kalyani. Music is scored by Ram Miryala.
