Star Hero’s Wife Gets “Tamil Rockers” Admin Arrested

The admin of the notorious piracy website Tamil Rockers has been arrested by the Kerala Cyber Crime Police. Jeb Stephen Raj, a 33-year-old from Madurai, was caught in Thiruvananthapuram while illegally recording the movie Raayan in a theatre.

Tamil Rockers is infamous for distributing pirated movies online, often uploading them on the same day they are released in theatres. Recently, the Malayalam film Guruvayurappan Ambalanadai was found on the site just one day after its theatrical debut, upsetting the film’s producer Supriya Menon, wife of popular star hero Prithviraj Sukumaran. She reported the incident to the cybercrime police, leading to an investigation.

During the investigation, police discovered that Stephen Raj had numerous pirated copies of recent films, including Kalki and Maharaja. He used a clever method to record movies by placing his phone in a cup holder attached to the theatre seat. For each new film, Tamil Rockers reportedly paid him ₹5,000.

Stephen Raj had been living in a guesthouse in Thiruvananthapuram for about a year and a half, maintaining a secretive connection with the Tamil Rockers group. His phone, valued at one lakh rupees, contained a significant amount of pirated content. Sadly he’s not the owner of Tamil Rockers, and we have to see if police will catch them as well soon.

