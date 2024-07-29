Urvashi Responds On Leaked Bathroom Clip

Dazzling beauty Urvashi Rautela, who has suddenly become Tollywood’s favourite item girl, recently addressed the controversy surrounding a leaked video of her changing clothes in a bathroom.

The video went viral on social media, sparking discussions about privacy and the nature of the leak with most calling it a promotional stunt.

In a Bollywood interview, Urvashi clarified that the footage was actually from her upcoming movie, Ghuspaithiye, which is set to be released on August 9. She expressed her disappointment over the leak, stating, “The day the clip went out, obviously I was upset for that time. Of course, it’s not my personal life; it’s part of a movie.” Urvashi also emphasized that she has never experienced a leak of her personal videos and expressed her hope that no woman has to go through such an invasion of privacy.

Though Urvashi tried to cover-it-off, it looks like the leaked clip is a publicity stunt for the upcoming movie, thus irritating the netizens more.

Meanwhile, the actress is also recovering from a recent injury she sustained while filming an action sequence for #NBK109 in Hyderabad.

