Odela 2 Climax: Tamannaah Arrives With A Bonam

Tamannaah Bhatia in her long career played many different roles, but the character of Shiva Shakthi in Sampath Nandi’s Odela 2 is the most challenging one. While portraying Shiva Shakthi’s character alone was a big challenge, Tamannaah will be seen doing daredevil stunts.

The makers, on the occasion of Bonalu Festivities, came up with a brand-new poster featuring Tamannaah. She arrived in a traditional attire of saree and jewelry. She offers Bonam at a temple. The shoot is presently underway in a big set of Odela Mallanna Temple where the team is canning a breathtaking climax episode, under the backdrop of Bonalu. Guess what, 800 junior artists are participating in the shoot.

Tamannaah took intense training, before starting the project and she has done her research as well. What’s more, she also has done rehearsals for the action part. The adrenaline-pumping action episodes are said to be one of the major highlights of Odela 2.

Ashok Teja is directing the movie on Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners.

