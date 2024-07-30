‘Raayan’ Gave Good Feelers To Ram Charan Fans

While Dhanush’s debut directorial venture “Raayan” met with mixed response from the box office, some hailed his direction abilities, and some outrightly put down his writing talent. But then, the film got attention for its second half and for another element, which is now giving good feelers to Ram Charan fans.

Well, the major element of “Raayan” that worked big time is none other than AR Rahman’s terrific background score. Every scene got elevated, every emotion made twice the impact, and that’s because of the fresh-sounding score that came from the Mozart of Madras.

Earlier when the name of Rahman was announced for Ram Charan’s next which is being directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu, some fans got upset looking at the kind of music the Oscar winner is delivering these days for local movies. But after watching Raayan, all such clouds of doubts are cleared for sure.

On the other hand, as the fee of Anirudh, Thaman and DSP is also being close to what AR Rahman is charging, many are thinking that the name of the Oscar-winner will bring more vibe to the project. And looking at Raayan background score, surely Rahman will be sought after now, again.

