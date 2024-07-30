Despite Criticism, Dulquer In Full Form In Telugu

Despite being a Malayalam hero, Dulquer Salmaan has garnered a significant following in Telugu cinema as well. After his performance in Mahanati and the success of the dubbed movie Kanulu Kanulu Dochayante, his demand in Tollywood has steadily increased. Now, he signed a new film titled Aakasham lo Thara. There is criticism against Dulquer in Kerala that he ignores Malayalam films, but he is unstoppable.

Dulquer’s popularity soared to new heights with Sita Ramam, leading to a flurry of offers. He even made a brief cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Fans have noticed that he seems to be prioritizing Tollywood over Malayalam cinema, as evidenced by the lack of any official announcement from Mollywood on his birthday yesterday.

Currently, Dulquer’s film Lucky Bhaskar is set for a September release, with a teaser and songs already out. Promotion activities will ramp up after August 15. An official announcement about Aakasham Lo Thara, directed by Pawan Sadineni.

Although Pawan Sadhineni doesn’t have a strong box office track record, Dulquer gave the green light based on the trust in Swapna Cinema.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has greenlit two projects in Malayalam with directors Soubin Shahir and Nahas Hidayat, but these have not yet started filming due to various delays. Notably, Dulquer hasn’t been making films as rapidly as his father, Mammootty.

