Paris2024: Mega Family Promoting Athamma’s Kitchen

Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni, recently attended the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The family shared delightful moments at the event, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

While the Megastar posted a special photo on social media, showcasing himself holding a replica of the Olympic Torch and extending his best wishes to the Indian athletes participating in the games, Upasana is sharing more updates on her Instagram page, almost live.

During their time in Paris, the family enjoyed various activities, including a tour of the Olympic village led by renowned badminton player PV Sindhu. They were seen interacting with athletes and cheering for the Indian contingent. In a unique gesture of support and promotion, the family brought along “Atthamma’s Kitchen” parcels to distribute pickles among some athletes. This is a food brand recently started by Megastar’s wife Surekha and Upasana.

This act served as both a thoughtful donation and a way to promote local cuisine, reflecting their love and connection to their roots. On the other hand, some may feel that the Mega family is quite using the opportunity to promote the brand themselves.

