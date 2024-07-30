NKR21 Climax: Massive & Most Expensive

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presently doing a high-octane action entertainer #NKR21 under the direction of Pradeep Chilukuri with Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts together bankrolling it.

Meanwhile, the makers have completed canning a breathtaking climax episode. Filmed over 30 days on a grand set outside Hyderabad, this segment cost Rs 8 crore, the highest ever for Kalyan Ram’s career.

The impressive set design by Brahma Kadali and action choreography by Ramakrishna highlight the grandeur of the scene, which involved nearly 1,000 artists.

Needless to say, the climax of NKR21 where Kalyan Ram will be seen performing some risky stunts is going to be massive and will be the major attraction of the movie.

The film features Vijayashanthi as a powerful IPS officer, with Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth in key roles.

Tags Kalyan Ram Vijayashanti

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯