Kollywood Cheers Mahesh Babu’s Review

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent tweet praising Dhanush’s Raayan is getting a lot of attention and praise from the Kollywood film industry. Mahesh Babu lauded everyone associated with the film and complimented Dhanush’s directorial skills. Time and again, Mahesh proved his friendly nature in appreciating his contemporaries without any ego.

The critics from Kollywood also see this as a great gesture from Mahesh as most of the Tamil heroes do not have this competitive spirit among them. Except for a few actors like Karthi, no one would take a minute to appreciate the work of other actors and directors.

While there’s no obligation to praise Raayan, Mahesh Babu did it on his will. He acknowledged the craft that Dhanush possessed and the skill he exhibited through the work. It is believed that Mahesh Babu’s commendation could boost the film’s collections in Telugu, as his fans will likely be encouraged to watch Raayan in the ongoing week.

“#Raayan…. Stellar act by @dhanushkraja… brilliantly directed and performed. 🔥🔥🔥 Outstanding performances by @iam_SJSuryah, @prakashraaj, @sundeepkishan, and the entire cast. An electrifying score by the maestro @arrahman. 🔥🔥🔥 A must-watch…” wrote Mahesh, congratulating the entire team.

Dhanush acknowledged Mahesh’s tweet saying, “Thank you @urstrulyMahesh gaaru. It takes a heart. My team is thrilled.”

This kind of mutual respect is important and often lacking among Bollywood stars. Despite the excellence of films from Baahubali to Kalki, few heroes openly acknowledge the brilliance of South Indian cinema. Therefore, it is commendable when neighboring Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam heroes receive such recognition.

While Raayan is performing well in Tamil Nadu, its collections in Telugu have slowed down during weekdays.

