“No Response From Tollywood,” confirms Revanth Reddy

The government of the united Andhra Pradesh followed the tradition of giving Nandi awards to those who excelled in TV and Film every year.

After the state’s bifurcation, the government of Telangana did not give any awards to the industry, while the AP government did it for some time. After Revanth Reddy took over as the CM, he decided to resume the tradition with a change of name for the awards.

But the other day, Revanth Reddy expressed his displeasure over the Telugu film industry’s lack of response to the state government’s proposal on the newly instituted Gaddar Awards. Revanth Reddy made the announcement at the Gaddar Awards in January this year.

It has been several months, but the film industry personalities have not responded to this government proposal. In fact, the government urged the Telugu film industry to provide feedback and suggestions on how to effectively implement this new initiative. But, there is silence from the end of the film personalities.

Telangana Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the Gaddar awards and urged the Telugu film industry to step forward in bringing the proposal to reality.

