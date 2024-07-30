Nayanthara Deletes Tea Post, But Blasts Critics

Senior star heroine Nayanthara has other day faced backlash after posting on social media about the health benefits of hibiscus tea. In her now-deleted post, she claimed that the tea could help with various health issues, including diabetes, high cholesterol, and acne. She credited her nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, for the information and described hibiscus tea as her favorite beverage, highlighting its supposed advantages and encouraging her followers to try it.

The controversy began when Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as “The Liver Doc,” criticized Nayanthara’s claims. He pointed out that the health benefits she mentioned were not scientifically proven and accused her of spreading misinformation. He suggested that her post seemed more like an advertisement for her nutritionist rather than a genuine health recommendation. In response to the backlash, Nayanthara deleted her post.

Recently this Liver Doc criticized actress Samantha for promoting inhalation therapy involving hydrogen peroxide. And in Nayan’s case, after the deletion of her post, the actress shared a cryptic message on social media, indicating that she would not engage in arguments with those she considered “stupid”. Wonder if the actress finds it too difficult to agree to admit her mistake.

