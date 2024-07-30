Pushpa 2 Can’t Come, But Raja Saab Can Come?

Superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film, “The Raja Saab,” has other day gained attention with the announcement of its release date, set for April 10, 2025.

Along with the release date, a glimpse of the film has been revealed, showcasing Prabhas in a stylish and charismatic role. The film promises to blend romance with elements of horror comedy, making it an interesting addition to Prabhas’ filmography.

Interestingly, the timing of “The Raja Saab” is strategic, as it is set to release around the same time as “Pushpa 2,” which is also aiming for a summer 2025 release.

There are rumors that the makers of “Raja Saab” chose this date to avoid a direct clash with “Pushpa 2,” which has been suggested to move its release from December 6, 2024, to a later date in Summer 2025, and hence made the announcement other day. But then, it looks like there is a sort of doubt mushrooming in many minds.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, about 40% of the filming of Raja Saab has been completed so far, but then the film locked its release date.

And Pushpa 2 got almost 70% wrapped and the makers are still not confident enough to come on December 6th. Many are wondering if Raja Saab comes on time as promised, or if this is just the beginning of another series of postponement announcements.

