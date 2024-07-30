Pawan Delays – Another Director Goes To Mass Raja

The hyped collaboration between Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and director Surender Reddy has hit a block, as the Deputy Chief Minister got busy with his political commitments as well as governance-related work. Recently producer Ram Talluri stated that they are ready with the script, but finding PK’s dates is a big task. Here comes an interesting snippet now.

In light of all these delays, director Surender Reddy has reportedly reached out to Ravi Teja, his previous collaborator, with whom he enjoyed success with the hit film Kick and the less successful sequel, Kick 2. This move suggests that the ‘Agent’ maker is exploring alternative options to keep his directorial momentum going while awaiting Pawan Kalyan’s availability. After the flop show of the Akhil starrer, Surender Reddy is hellbent to prove his mettle and he just wants an outlet now.

Previously with Ustaad getting delayed, even Harish Shankar went to this star hero and is coming out with Mr Bachhan. On the other hand, Raviteja is known for quickly wrapping his projects, and after the release of “Mr Bachhan”, he has only one film, writer Bhanu Bhogavarapu’s movie. If all goes well, surely Surender Reddy might get a chance to direct the Mass Raja.

Tags Mass Raja Pawan Kalyan Surender Reddy

