August 2: It’s Raining…Releases!

Outside of the actual rains in Telugu states, we are all in store for a downpour of release on August 2. After Kalki 2898 hit the theatres on June 27, we have not had any releases for two weeks. Following that dry spell, there were only solo releases in the Fridays afterwards. But August 2 might just change all of that with its stream of diverse and interesting slate of films. Let’s take a look at what’s in store!!

The makers of Shivam Bhaje took a wise decision by coming to the theatres a day early on August 1. The Ashwin Babu starrer aims to infuse a standard crime thriller with some not-so-standard themes of mythology. Would this inspire the audience to flock the theatres? Only time will tell.

August 2 has a major ace up its sleeve in the form of Allu Sirish’s Buddy. Produced by Chennai-based banner Studio Green, the film is a creative retelling of the 2021 Arya starrer Teddy. Allu Sirish has left no stone unturned, promoting the film non-stop for two weeks now. There have also been some premieres held at select locations in Andhra Pradesh, and if the makers of the film are to be believed, they have received some good feedback for the film.

There aren’t that many expectations for Tiragabadara Saami, but it is interesting for sure to see Raj Tarun have two films, Purushottamudu and now, Tiragabadara Saami, release on two consecutive Fridays respectively. Varun Sandesh’s movie Viraaji will also be hitting the theatres on August 2, nearly a month after the release of his previous film Nindha.

Veteran director Vijay Bhaskar’s romantic entertainer Usha Parinayam, starring his son Sree Kamal in the lead role, will also be releasing on August 2. This is their second collaboration. The father-son duo had their film Jilebi, a.k.a Sree Kamal’s launch film, come out in the theatres last year.

Bicchagadu-fame star Vijay Antony is returning to the big screen with Toofan, the Telugu dubbed version of Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. The actor has been promoting the film himself in the Telugu states and has given many promotional interviews in Hyderabad lately. Bicchagadu has been the actor’s only successful film in the Telugu markets, it remains to be seen if Toofan will follow suit or not.

Unfazed by its modest budget and scope, Alanati Ramachandrudu is also releasing on August 2. The film, with its traditional title and themes, is vying for the family audience’s patronage in the cinemas. Average Student Nani and Lorry are a couple of other obscure titles who have also set their sights on the August 2 release date.

From Mumbai, we have two major offerings, in the form of Janhvi Kapoor’s next Ulajh and the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

With so many films storming the theatres, one can only wait and watch to truly ascertain which film(s) will emerge as a winner this weekend.

Tags Allu Sirish Buddy Release Janhvi Kapoor Ulajh Raj Tarun TIgrabadara Saami

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯