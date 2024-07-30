Kalki Special Star Show Tickets To Be Auctioned?

The blockbuster success of Kalki 2898 AD has left fans wanting more. In a recent social media post, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the pivotal role of “Ashwatthama” in the film, hinted at a special event in the works. The Kalki team is said to be planning a show with select attendees, and work has already begun.

While Big B clarified that this is not an invitation and the plans are still in the works, it has sparked speculation about the nature of this event. One possibility being discussed is an auction for tickets to a special screening of the film, where fans would have the opportunity to watch Kalki alongside the star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh and others.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been a phenomenal success, grossing over ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film’s blend of Indian mythology and futuristic science fiction has captivated audiences, with standout performances from every actor. The prospect of a special screening with the cast has left fans buzzing with excitement. Let’s see what happens.

Tags Kalki

